Sudan: Defense Minister Laud's Role of General Intelligence Service

Khartoum — The Minister of Defense, Major General Yassin Ibrahim Yassin, has received a security enlightenment from the leaders of the General Intelligence Service, during his visit today to the headquarters of the organ.

The defense minister following the briefing of the leaders of the leaders of the General Intelligence Service which has covered the political, security and economic axes, he lauded growing role played by the General Intelligence Service, describing it as the safety valve for the country, indicating its sensitive tasks in preserving and maintaining the national security, and its fundamental role in defending the country's security alongside other regular forces, promising to provide all aid to the intelligence service to continue playing the major role assigned to it.

On his part, Major General Gamal Abdul Majeed, the Director of the General Intelligence Service, has commended the Minister of Defense visit, describing it as important and historical in light of the increasing security threats surrounding the country, stressing readiness of the General Intelligence Service to provide full support to other regular forces and to all state organs under the transitional government.