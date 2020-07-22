Sudan: Defense Minister Laud's Role of General Intelligence Service

21 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Defense, Major General Yassin Ibrahim Yassin, has received a security enlightenment from the leaders of the General Intelligence Service, during his visit today to the headquarters of the organ.

The defense minister following the briefing of the leaders of the leaders of the General Intelligence Service which has covered the political, security and economic axes, he lauded growing role played by the General Intelligence Service, describing it as the safety valve for the country, indicating its sensitive tasks in preserving and maintaining the national security, and its fundamental role in defending the country's security alongside other regular forces, promising to provide all aid to the intelligence service to continue playing the major role assigned to it.

On his part, Major General Gamal Abdul Majeed, the Director of the General Intelligence Service, has commended the Minister of Defense visit, describing it as important and historical in light of the increasing security threats surrounding the country, stressing readiness of the General Intelligence Service to provide full support to other regular forces and to all state organs under the transitional government.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.