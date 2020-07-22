Zimbabwe: Police Warn Individuals Encouraging Security Sector Revolt

Police have warned individuals who are using social media to urge elements within the country's security forces to disregard orders from their superiors as they maintain law and order in the country.

In a statement Tuesday, police noted some locals peddling the messages were using foreign numbers to avoid detection.

"The security services, especially the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Zimbabwe National Army, Air Force of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Prison Correctional Services have noted with concern the recent social media positing urging members to disregard lawful orders, commands and instructions given by their commanders while performing duty," said the statement.

"The unsolicited messages are meant to cause alarm, despondency and divide the security services in the performance of their constitutional responsibilities."

Added the police, "While investigations are in progress, the security services are therefore strongly warning these dubious characters who are even using cell phone numbers with foreign codes to peddle hatred and incite violence among Zimbabweans.

"Officers and members are urged to remain resolute and continue to enforce Covid-19 regulations meant to protect Zimbabweans from the deadly pandemic.

"At the same time, we urge security members to be exemplary as they conduct their duties and comply with all Covid-19 measures put in place by the government for the health and safety of all."

Ahead of the planned 31 July national protest against high level corruption in the country, social media has been buzzing with messages urging the security forces to join hands with citizens in protesting against corruption and the fast deteriorating economic and political situation in the country.

The organiser of the protests Jacob Ngarivhume has since been arrested and is expected in court this Wednesday.