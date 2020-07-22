Gambia: Nawettan in Limbo As Gambia Continue to Register More COVID-19 Cases

Nawettan football in The Gambia is in limbo as the country continues to register more coronavirus cases.

The government of The Gambia extended the state of public emergency for another seven days last week to control the spread of covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The rainy season biggest fiesta normally starts in July every year but coronavirus in the country delayed the commencement of the most fancy and watched football jamboree.

Meanwhile, nawettan football attracts more spectators and ambiance than the national league competitions.