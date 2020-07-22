Gambia: Late Biri Njie to Be Accorded National Hommage

The body of the late Football icon Alh Momodou Njie ( Biri) will arrive in the Gambia on Wednesday 22nd July, 2020 and would be laid to rest the same day.

The Gambia Football Federation and the government of the Gambia through designate Ministries and government departments are finalizing arrangements for the funeral service of the late Biri who passed away in a local Hospital in Dakar on Sunday July 19 following a mild illness.

The legendary star would be given a befitting National Hommage to take place at the Banjul Arch at 5pm on Wednesday afternoon. The event will be graced by members of the Football family, government of the Gambia, family members and close associates of the late football star.

The GFF as an integral part of the National Hommage arrangement will also assemble selected players from all League Div One who will wear their respective team jerseys while a selection of Biri's former squad mates (alive) would replicate his number 10 jersey.

The public is however reminded that all measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic would be administered and thus all are urged that strict adherence to the wearing of face masks, application of hand sanitizers and observing social distancing would be applied.