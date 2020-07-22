Gambia: Ebou Adams Extends Forest Green Rovers Contract

21 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang MS Camara

Scorpions' midfielder, Ebou Adams has extended his contract with English league Two side Forest Green Rovers until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The 24-year-old earned himself a contract extension at the English fourth division side after catching the eyes of his employees this season.

The Gambian international will now wear the No.8 shirt for the Nailsworth, Gloucestershire based side.

As one of Rovers' standout players in his first campaign during the 2019/20 season, Adams made 40 appearances, receiving numerous plaudits and man of the match awards along the way - and was rumored to be wanted by several clubs.

On extending his contract, Adams said: "I'm flattered to get the contract extension done so early. I just can't wait to get up and running again soon, and improve on last season".

Forest Green's director of football, Richard Hughes was quick to point out why the deal was done, saying: "We knew we wanted to get this contract extension done early - Ebou is a great lad and a popular figure among the playing staff and fans.

"We're pleased fans get at least two more years of Ebou, and his new shirt number."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.