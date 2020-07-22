Gambia: New South Group Boosts Ministry of Health With Medical Items, Herbal Tea

New South Group last Thursday supported Gambia's Ministry of Health with over 15, 200 doses of artmisinin and piperaquine tablets.

In addition to the anti-malaria drugs, the group also donated herbal tea that helps boost the immune system to the ministry. This was used by covid-19 frontline workers in Wuhan, China.

Receiving the items at the ministry's Kotu Central Medical Store, Dr. Amadou Lamin Samateh, the minister for Health said malaria is still measured endemic throughout the country adding that more funds needs to be invested, combined with the use of other proven effective innovative tools to consolidate the gains and accelerate control efforts towards malaria elimination.

He highlighted that malaria elimination in the country will help solve the problem of absentee workers and students due to malaria as well as improving health quality level and promoting people's health therefore creating better health conditions and social environment and attract more foreign tourists and investors to The Gambia.

He stated that it was time we dug deep into our pockets and give malaria control the resources it needs.

Minister Samateh thanked New South Group for their intervention, saying the drugs will go a long way in contributing to the control and elimination of malaria in The Gambia.

Balla Kandeh, programme manager, National Malaria Control Programme said the handing over demonstrates the type of leadership we have in the health sector especially in supporting disease components in ensuring we achieve our goals.

Mr. Kandeh noted that over the years, they had done a lot with regards to the fight against malaria across the country, adding that malaria prevalence is at 0.1 percent at the moment in the country.

He also said that they had been using different strategies and efforts for malaria control which are working. He thanked donors for the generosity, meant to complement efforts of the ministry of health and Gambia government.

Omar Abdullah Jagne, CEO New South Group said they are not only in business but also giving back to humanity. He hailed the national malaria control program for their efforts in the fight against malaria in the country.

He described The Gambia as the best in the fight against malaria in West Africa, saying they are motivated to donate to contribute to making Gambia malaria free.

"The job for eliminating malaria in The Gambia is going extremely well", he further noted.

Babanding Sabally, director of Pharmaceutical Services said the donated items will be put into good use as well as ensure they account for every single one of them. He added that they will also ensure it reaches the targeted population.