Gambia: Modou Barrow Signs for South Korean Club Jeonbuk

Scorpions' winger, Modou Barrow has signed for reigning Soth Korean champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors after leaving Turkish side Denizlispor for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old Gambian international spent last season on loan at Turkish side Denizlispor and had a year left on his contract at the Madejski stadium.

Barrow scored 14 goals in 82 games for championship side Reading FC after joining from Swansea FC in 2017.

He joins a Jeonbuk side currently occupying second position in the South Korean K-League, with 26 points, three points off leader Ulas Hyundai who collected 29 points.