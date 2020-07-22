Gambia: Work in Progress At Gunjur Mini Stadium

21 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Work is currently in progressed at the Gunjur Mini Stadium.

The Kombo South coast town biggest football arena construction project is bankrolled by world's football governing body (FIFA) and coordinated by The Gambia Football Federation (GFF).

The project started with the leveling of the football pitch and then the construction of the perimeter fence, pavilions, dressing room and other facilities.

Meanwhile, Gunjur Mini Stadium will host international and league matches after completion of the project.

