Gambia: Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue Enters Virtual Realm

Simone Peter, President of the German Renewable Energy Federation (BEE) has said that Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue enters the virtual realm, adding that since its inception in 2015, the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD) has developed into a leading international forum worldwide.

"But this year like with many other international events, the pandemic leads to the cancellation of the physical event at the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin," she said, adding that with a great deal of creativity and dedication, the BETD team has now taken the conference's content online.

After all, the energy transition does not allow any further delay, and the willingness to discuss and act has only increased as a result of the pandemic. In July, a cross media campaign for the virtual BETD was launched with many new formats and big plans ahead.

According to her, the current global challenge requires a global solution, with the transition to an energy system based on renewable energy at its core, a global green deal will enable sustainable growth for all and pave the way for a truly green recovery worldwide.

The virtual Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue is a joint initiative of the German Renewable Energy Federation (BEE), the German Solar Association (BSW-Solar), the German Energy Agency (dena), and eclareon and is supported by the German government.