Gambia: Trade Ministry Sets Up Taskforce to Ensure Availability, Affordability of Rams for Tobaski

As part of efforts to ease the impact of covid-19 on the economy and the population in general, the Ministry of Trade, Regional Integration and Employment (MOTIE) has set-up a taskforce to facilitate the availability and affordability of rams ahead of the Muslims feast of Eid-ul Adha locally called Tobaski.

This development was disclosed by the government's Information and Communication minister, Ebrima Sillah during the maiden edition of the Inter-Ministerial press confab held on Friday at GRTS building.

Minister Sillah, who was speaking on behalf of the Trade Ministry, acknowledged that the newly launched taskforce is working with all stakeholders to ease movement and sale of rams amid covid-19 pandemic.

The objective, he said, is to discuss and agree on modalities for accessibility and affordability of the livestock to the general public during this important Muslim feast.

According to him, MOTIE has spearheaded the implementation of the essential commodities emergency power regulation 2020 to regulate the supply and prices of essential commodities in the market.

Further, this regulation, and other government intervention is meant to ensure that Gambians do not suffer from any food shortage or unnecessary price hiking.

"The moratorium on the importation of onions and potatoes was lifted with a view to stabilizing supplies. There has been a Cabinet Sub-committee setup consisting MOTIE, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Lands and Regional Government and Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, who were tasked by cabinet to sort out the Banjul Breweries saga. The outcome of this meeting, a taskforce comprising technicians from these respective ministries is to meet and assign task to the taskforce to come with a position on Banjul Breweries on the way forward for the company with government wishing to maintain production."