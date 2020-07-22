Gambia: Minister Cole Applauds Schools for Abiding By COVID-19 Health Rules Minister Cole Inside a Classroom

21 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Basic and secondary education minister, Claudiana Cole has applauded school administrations, teachers and students for abiding by the Covid-19 rules within their schools.

Addressing school authorities and teachers during her tour of schools in regions 5, 6 and 2 to assess the ongoing classes for grade 9, observe Covid-19 measures and observe the turn-out of grade 12 students in schools, Minister Cole emphasized the importance of wearing face mask during the pandemic.

"The schools I visited were all going fine when it comes to Covid-19 health measures which is social and physical distancing, availability of Covid-19 PPEs in schools, each student to a table, teachers, students and other employees within the school to respect Covid-19 health precautions," she said.

According to her, wearing face masks in public is intended to prevent people from contaminating or transmitting Covid-19 virus.

"I appreciate the way things are going in schools. You are doing a great work and continue with the good spirit because Covid-19 is a global problem and fighting it requires collective efforts from all and sundry," she explained.

She expressed happiness for the turn-out of grade 12 students in region 2 after being away from school for almost three-months as a result of the pandemic.

The minister and the team visited thirteen Upper Basic Schools in regions 5 and 6 and on Wednesday, they visited seven Senior Secondary Schools in regions 1 and 2.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.