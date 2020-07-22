Liberia: President Weah Orders Army Back to Barracks, As State of Emergency Ends

21 July 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release

Monrovia — In the wake of the impending expiration of the current State of Emergency, President of the Republic of Liberia and Commander-In-Chief Dr. George M. Weah has ordered the men and women of the Armed Forces of Liberia to return to barracks effective 12 midnight today, July 21, 2020.

The President has said that the legal basis for the continuous presence of the army in some parts of the country to assist with the fight against the Coronavirus elapsed with the end of the State of Emergency. He, however, pointed out that the army has special logistical and human resource capabilities that could be called upon when needed.

Meanwhile, the Liberian leader has mandated Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah and other relevant authorities to scrupulously utilize the public health laws going forward as the guiding tool for curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in the country. He urged the health authorities to strictly implement these laws in order to reinforce the practice of the wearing of facemasks, social distancing, and washing of hands along with other health protocols.

The President has admonished the public not to construe the cessation of the state of emergency as a license to engage in behaviors that may lead to further spread of the virus, as delinquent acts can be punished under the public health laws.

Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica.

