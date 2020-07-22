Tanzania: Not As Usual - Tanzanians to Vote On Wednesday

THE National Electoral Commission (NEC) has announced General Election timetable whereby, Tanzanians, for the first time, are going to vote on Wednesday.

According to the timetable announced by NEC Chairman Judge (Rtd) Semistocle Kaijage today (Tuesday, July 21, 2020), voters will pick their new leaders through a ballot box on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

The schedule shows that on August 25th, 2020, NEC will scrutinise and endorse legitimate nominees for presidential seat, their running mates, legislators and councilors.

After the exercise, campaigns will kick off on August 26th, 2020 and will end on October 27, 2020.