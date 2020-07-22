Tanzania: Number of Visitors to Olduvai Gorge Now Surges

21 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By James Kamala

VISITORS to the cradle of humankind, Olduvai Gorge, have surpassed 30,000 annually with authorities saying the number will increase even more in coming years.

"More visitors flock to the area to learn and see for themselves the past history of humans who lived many years ago in Tanzania," Said Olduvai Gorge Head of Station Selestinus Emanuel at 61st anniversary of the discovery in Dar es Salaam at the weekend.

Located within Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Olduvai Gorge is considered the cradle of humankind after the discovery of fossils of humankind, who lived nearly two million years ago.

Among the fossils stored at the national museums of Tanzania, is the Zinjanthropus skull, which was discovered by archaeologist-paleontologist Mary Leakey in 1959.

Mr Emanuel said there were efforts to promote the place in Tanzania and the entire world for more visitors. "However, the centre carries all history of human evolution from homohabili followed generations recorded in history books."

"Olduvai Gorge is a famous area as all tools used by early man were discovered there. Not only fossils like the skull, bones and other parts of the body, but also stone tools used for hunting and roots for food," he said.

Mr Emanuel added that apart from marketing the unique attraction in the world, the authorities were making efforts to preserve it so that it remained with its natural form.

He said perseveration measures included guarding it from climate change to prevent it from water and sediments which flowed with water, controlling exposing the site from harmful human activities and educating people living nearby it on the reasons for them "to protect the site which is the heritage for humankind."

