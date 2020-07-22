Tanzania: Over 58,000 Residents to Benefit From 9bn/-Water Project

AT least 58,821 residents of Ismani and Kilolo in Iringa and Kilolo districts will benefit from Ismani-Ilolo water project by June next year, according to Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Water Anthony Sanga.

The PS said in a press statement released yesterday that the project worth 9bn/-would address water shortages in 29 villages in Ismani Division and Kilolo District in the Southern Highlands Zone.

"Experts from Iringa Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Iruwasa) and Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (Ruwasa) should take steps to ensure the project starts operating in six months," said the deputy permanent secretary.

Mr Sanga is on an official visit to inspect the progress of water project in Iringa Region.

The project is implemented by local engineers and it is jointly implemented by Ruwasa and Iruwasa.

He said the authorities had the capacity to take steps to ensure the people started getting water before the water project was completed by 100 per cent, saying he did not agree with their recommendations that the people should start getting it after the project was completed.

"This is an emergency step that will cost us about 600m/- and you will have received 200m/-. The implementation should start immediately," he noted.

Mr Sanga stressed that all water projects should be completed in the project timeframe because the government was not ready to see residents suffer from water shortages.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress of Pawaga Water Project in Iringa District and he issued a four-week ultimatum for the project to start.