Tanzania: Simba to Beef Up Squad for CAF Duels

SIMBA SC conceded that there are some positions in their squad which need to be beefed up before embracing CAF Champions League (CAF CL) games next season.

The defending champions were on rampage on Sunday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam tearing apart Alliance FC 5-1 in their last top flight league match to be staged in the city this season.

Rwandan golden boot chaser Meddie Kagere netted a brace on the day to extend his goal tally of the season to 22 goals and has only one goal left to match his own record of the last season whereby he pumped in 23 goals to clinch the golden boot award.

Others who contributed goals for the champions were Luis Miquissone, Deo Kanda and Said Ndemla while for the visitors scored their consolation goal through Martin Kigi in the first half to make it 1-1 before the halftime.

But, speaking after the match, the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Senzo Mazingiza said he was very excited with the attractive football displayed by his team on the day.

"As you know, on Wednesday we lost but that was the case because we want to give everyone a chance to play. Today (Sunday), the squad was rotated a bit and I was excited with the way the team played to win convincingly," he said.

However, Mazingiza made it clear that after the season, they will sit together with the team's technical section to decide on which players to keep and those to be released.

"Looking on how the team plays, there are some positions which should be toughened enough before the upcoming CAF CL matches.

"For now, we are focusing on the players we have in the squad but before Simba Day, people will be happy to see the new faces to join Simba next season," he said.

He then revealed that his side's preparations for the CAF CL begun three months ago and that all the preparations are unfolding well while urging Simba fans to double their love for the club.

For the visitors, reacting after the heavy defeat was goalkeeper John Mwanda who said they made a mistake by venturing into the game without respecting Simba hence the big loss.

"Simba is a big club and we are very young in comparison with them in terms of experience. The big mistake we committed was not to respect them that is why they became venom".

"We still have some games coming up and hopefully, we will be able to get additional points to make us remain in the top flight league next season," he said.

With the nosedive, Alliance are 17th on the table with 41 points, one point above 18th place occupants Ndanda FC who have attained 40 points with two more games to go before the season elapses.