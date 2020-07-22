Liberia: 'Weah's Government Will End Before 2023 If... '

Abraham Darius Dillon, Senator of Montserrado County, has threatened that the administration of President George Weah will cease to continue onto its constitutional term of six years, should the December 8 Senatorial election results be tampered with.

In an interview on a radio station recently in Monrovia, Dillon said he is not worried by the huge money and bags of rice the ruling party is dishing out across Montserrado and other counties, but warned that any attempt by the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to rig the election will be extremely disastrous.

"Trust me, I am not joking about it. If this government rigs the election results in their favor, the Presidency of Weah and by extension the entire government will come to an end before 2023," he warned.

Although he did not say what would be his action that may lead to the extermination of the existence of the government ahead of 2023, when a new Presidential election is to be held, Dillon was vocal in saying that he will not "let it be with God."

He alleged that top officials in the CDC led government are distributing some of the the alleged missing L$16 billion among voters ahead of the pending December 8, 2020 Senate election across the country.

"Take it from them, eat it. Accept the rice and vote against them. They are using your money. I mean the missing L$16 billion," Dillon alleged.

It can be recalled that in the early part of 2019, it was announced, first by the government's own communication machinery, that there was huge sum of money, amounting to billions in local currency, missing from the Central Bank (CBL).

There were conflicting accounts due to the multiplicity of statements from senior officials of the Weah Adminstration. Information Minister, Lenn Eugene Nagbe earlier said there was L$9 billion missing while Finance Minister, Samuel D. Tweah said there was L$10 billion missing.

The conflicting accounts kept going on until at a point when all settled that L$16 billion was missing.

There were speculations that the money was collected from the Freeport of Monrovia to individual homes of top government officials, including President Weah while another said the money was allegedly stolen from the Central Bank of Liberia.

The Weah Administration, however, settled with the idea that an independent financial investigative entity should conduct an investigation in order to bring out the facts as to whether there was truly any money missing and, if true, how much was the actual amount.

Kroll Associates, an independent European intelligence and financial investigating entity was hired by the U.S. government through its Embassy near Monrovia to conduct an independent investigation and at the end, Kroll reported that there was no information to show that money got missing but cited that there were discrepancies in the procurement and printing of the amount agreed upon between the Government of Liberia and Crane Currency, a currency printing company in Sweden.

Another committee, known as the Presidential Investigative Team, conducted its own research concomitantly and concurred with Kroll on the same tokens.

The reports, which haven been released, led to the arrest of Charles Sileaf, former Deputy Governor for Operations at the CBL and his boss, Milton Weeks, former Executive Governor, as well as some other executives of the CBL.

Sirleaf is one of the sons of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. He and others, including Milton Weeks were jailed and later brought to court for prosecution but in no time, all the charges were dropped against them.

And in another time, government again came back and re-indicted the former CBL executives, mainly Milton Weeks and a number of the former members of the CBL board of governors.

For the George Weah Administration, the December 8 Special Senatorial Election will be a huge litmus test for them, owing to the fact that Darius Dillon, a former Legislative staffer in the office of former Speaker Edwin Melvin Snowe (now Rep. for Bomi District #1) and former Bong County Senator, now Vice President of Liberia, Jewel Howard Taylor, is Senator of the nation's most populous county, Montserrado.

Dillon is an executive member of the Liberty Party (LP), which is a member of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) comprising the All Liberian Party (ALP) of businessman turned politician, Benoni Urey; the Alternative National Congress (ANC) of Alexander B. Cumings, and the former ruling Unity Party (UP).

Dillon has to his record the only Legislative aspirant in 2019 to have earned more votes than any other politician, including President George Weah who captured the senatorial seat in the county in 2014.

Liberia has come a long way following series of civil war wars since 1989 December 24 and many wish never to go back to those dark days that led to the destruction of hundreds of thousands of innocent lives.

But, as history has it, most times, electoral violence had been responsible for throwing the country into turmoil.

It can be recalled that the 1985 election, in which Head of State Samuel Kanyon Doe of the National Democratic Party (NDP) sought to legitimize his hold on to state power, was rigged in his favor against Jackson Fiah Doe (no relation) of the opposition Liberia Action Party (LAP), who was the actual winner.

Information Minister, Len Eugene, however, recently called on Dillon and all others in the opposition block to stop thinking that President Weah is interested in seeing the country revert to its dark days by rigging elections.

In a phone in interview with the Daily Observer recently, he said, there are lots of gains already made by the CDC government and it has no plan to destroy its own gains.

"We are thinking about a bigger picture and that is about how the economy can be revived in order for our people to have a befitting life, each. We are concentrating in connecting areas by good roads. We are ensuring that an undergraduate degree acquisition should no longer be costly. This is why we have provided the University of Liberia free access to technology that makes registration of students easy and we have declared all public schools, mainly universities offering undergraduate credentials, free of charge.

"What is more important than these things I have just listed? Nothing. They are just noise makers and we are not interested in always following them with the same ideology. We are in charge and we are leading well, even though there are challenges," Nagbe said.