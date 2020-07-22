Ghana: 2 Arrested With Arms At Kojokura Voter Registration Centre

Damongo — A combine team of police and military Monday afternoon arrested two men with arms at the Kojokura voter registration centre in the West Gonja of the Savannah Region.

The two, were suspected to be escorting a bus with some passengers from a community in Bole-Bambio district, to register at that registration centre.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the West Gonja Municipal Assembly (WGMA), Mr Saeed Muazu Jibril, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in an interview yesterday.

The two shot guns and a quantity of ammunitions had been retrieved when a search was carried out.

Mr Jibril who also doubles as the West Municipal Security Committee (MUSEC) Chairman, said that the suspects were in police custody assisting in investigation, and said that MUSEC would not tolerate any violence in the area during and after the registration exercise.

"All those who are hiding behind politics to foment trouble would be dealt with severely," he stressed.

Mr Jibril warned that the offenders would be dealt with irrespective of their party affiliation.

There have been heightened security tension in the Damongo and its environs since the commencement of the voter registration exercise.