Ghana: 7 Arrested for Alleged Murder of Teacher At Banda Ahenkro

22 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah

Sunyani — The Bono Regional Police Command has arrested seven persons alleged to have carried out the gruesome murder of 28-year-old teacher, Silas Wulochamey, at Banda Ahenkro, in the region.

This was during violent clashes that erupted between supporters of the New Patriotic Party ( NPP ) and the National Democratic Congress ( NDC ) in the ongoing voter registration exercise in the area.

According to the police, the suspects (names withheld) for security reasons, were arrested in the Banda District, yesterday, upon a tip-off.

The Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, who confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times, said that the suspects were in police custody assisting in investigations.

It would be recalled that on Monday July 13, 2020, thugs believed to be activists of the ruling NPP, allegedly accosted and stabbed Wulochamey at Banda Kabrono when he was returning from a visit to his pastor at Wenchi Methodist Church.

The victim was rushed to the Wenchi Methodist Hospital where he later died on admission.

Meanwhile, the Bono Regional Security Council led by the Regional Minister, Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, yesterday visited the bereaved family.

She assured the family that the authorities were making efforts to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.