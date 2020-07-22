Ghana: 7 Arrested for Alleged Murder of Teacher At Banda Ahenkro

Sunyani — The Bono Regional Police Command has arrested seven persons alleged to have carried out the gruesome murder of 28-year-old teacher, Silas Wulochamey, at Banda Ahenkro, in the region.

This was during violent clashes that erupted between supporters of the New Patriotic Party ( NPP ) and the National Democratic Congress ( NDC ) in the ongoing voter registration exercise in the area.

According to the police, the suspects (names withheld) for security reasons, were arrested in the Banda District, yesterday, upon a tip-off.

The Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, who confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times, said that the suspects were in police custody assisting in investigations.

It would be recalled that on Monday July 13, 2020, thugs believed to be activists of the ruling NPP, allegedly accosted and stabbed Wulochamey at Banda Kabrono when he was returning from a visit to his pastor at Wenchi Methodist Church.

The victim was rushed to the Wenchi Methodist Hospital where he later died on admission.

Meanwhile, the Bono Regional Security Council led by the Regional Minister, Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, yesterday visited the bereaved family.

She assured the family that the authorities were making efforts to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book.