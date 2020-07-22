Tanzania: Rural Electrification Gives Muleba District New Impetus

HESLON Tilwirukwa (32) a resident of Bisore village in Muleba district's Muhutwe Ward sits outside his house watching the sun as it sets. He has gradually improved his life through self-employment.

Four years ago, he completed Form Four but he was not sure on how to start a new career. Through a friend he managed to start a hair cutting salon and has managed to employ three other youth to assist him. He attributes the success to availability of reliable electricity.

"With reliable electricity I can attend between 10 to 20 customers a day. Some of them come from far away towns like Kamachumu (40 kms). We thank the government for efforts in supplying electricity to rural areas. Kagera residents should utilize the opportunity by constructing industries in line with the government resolve of industrialization by year 2025," he said.

Electricity is one of the essential resources that have fostered development, in various sectors, including industry, business, health and education. Industries that produce goods for mass consumption such as clothes, textiles and edibles are highly encouraged.

President John Magufuli's administration has embraced industrialization as part of the panacea for unemployment among the youths because industrialization drive was expected to be one of the significant remedies by creating thousands of job opportunities across the country.

About 541 villages out of 662 villages in Kagera Region had already been connected with electricity, equivalent to 81.7 per cent. Remaining 121 villages would get electricity by 2021. Customers connected with electricity increased from 56,671 during 2015 to 89,172 by June 30, 2020.

The Minister for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani revealed that the government was committed to ensuring that Tanzanians benefit from its vast natural resources.

"I can proudly announce that within a short period most of Kagera villages will be connected to the national grid. Transmission lines from the national grid have so far been extended to Nyakanazi and Itako, and from there it would be extended to other parts of the region including Muleba, Bukoba Rural and Missenyi districts," he said.

Dr Kalemani said he was pleased with the implementation of the Regional Rusumo Falls Hydroelectric project (RRFHP) that will enhance regional cooperation, support sustainable management of the Kagera River Basin, promote growth and poverty reduction and also manage environmental aspects.

Once operational, the project will generate 80 MW of renewable clean energy, relatively low cost power to the national grids of the three countries shared equally, with each country receiving an additional 165 GWH per year, per country.

The additional power will benefit about 1,146,000 people in the three countries (520,000 in Burundi, 159,000 in Tanzania and 467,000 in Rwanda).

Construction of the power generation plant is financed by the World Bank while the transmission lines that will connect the power plant to the national grids in the three countries will be financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The Rusumo Power Plant is implemented by the Nile Equatorial Lakes Subsidiary Action Programme Coordination Unit (NELSAP-CU) mandated by the three countries through the Rusumo Power Company Ltd (RPCL).

Once the project is completed, it will enhance socio-economic growth, reinforce regional cooperation, partnership and peace within the Kagera River Basin countries.

The relatively inexpensive electricity will contribute to foreign exchange earnings and improve balance of payments since the power generated will replace imported petroleum products. More than 500 people will be employed directly by the project.

At the regional level the transmission lines will form a backbone system that will link the Great Lakes region allowing power exchange with Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as well as other Nile Equatorial Lakes countries and later to Southern Africa Power Pool, facilitating power trade among member countries and improving regional power supply reliability.

Shortage of electricity in these countries and indeed the entire Nile Basin region has resulted into an underdeveloped manufacturing sector, hence limited options for business development necessary for income, reduce dependency on toxic fuel and limited opportunities for modernizing and improving the quality of key infrastructure including health care, water supply and other social services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Regional Rusumo Falls Hydroelectric Project (RRFHP) was conceived in 1977 under the auspices of the regional transboundary organization, the Kagera Basin Organization (KBO) under the old East Africa Community (EAC).

However, implementation of the project was delayed due to several factors including lack of commitment by the partner states, lack of investment finance, civil conflicts as well as absence of a joint institution to coordinate the project.

The three countries jointly mandated Nile Equatorial Lakes Subsidiary Action Program Coordination Unit (NELSAP-CU) to coordinate the development of studies and later the implementation of the Regional Rusumo Falls Hydroelectric project.

The project is expected to boost business and bilateral ties between Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania by increasing trade flow and enhancing economic and social development.