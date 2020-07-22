Tanzania: Yanga Technical Bench in Chaos

YOUNG Africans Assistant Coach Boniface Mkwasa and goalkeeper trainer Peter Manyika will not be part of today's match against Mtibwa Sugar, after an alleged fall out with Head Coach Luc Eymael.

Both Mkwasa and Manyika did not travel with the team to Morogoro and instead, Said Maulid who is Yanga's junior team coach will fill the void left by Mkwasa for today's game as well as the next match against Lipuli at Samora Stadium in Iringa on Sunday.

However, efforts to seek more clarification on the matter from the inside sources of the club were not successful as their mobile phones were not reachable.

Yanga have another opportunity to cement their stay at the second slot of the Mainland Premier League table, as they face struggling Mtibwa Sugar at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro.

Yanga have 68 points from 36 matches and victory for them today, will see them opening a five point gap with third placed Azam FC.

On the other hand, Mtibwa Sugar are not entirely safe from the relegation zone, as they occupy 14th slot on 41 points with all the six teams behind them having a chance to surpass Mtibwa Sugar only if they manage to win their two remaining fixtures.

Mtibwa Sugar will enter into the match today on backdrop of 1-0 defeat to KMC in their previous game, hence the only way to salvage themselves from the relegation jaws, is by ensuring that they win today's match at all cost.

For Yanga, after being held to a 1-1 draw against Mwadui FC on Saturday, they also eye to claim the victory, to consolidate their mission of ending on second place at the end of the season.

After being eliminated from the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) this season, it means finishing as runners up on the table is just a sign of respect for Yanga, as they will still not be able to feature in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Going into the match, Yanga's Fans Engagement Officer, Antonio Nugaz said they are well prepared for the match, insisting that the target is to finish second on the log.

"It will be a tough assignment because Mtibwa Sugar is always a difficult side to play against but we are well prepared to face them," said Nugaz.

On his side, Mtibwa Sugar Spokesperson, Thobias Kifaru said it will be a do or die assignment for them, insisting that they fight their lungs out to win the match to avoid relegation.

Elsewhere today, Mbao FC will be at home CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza, taking on fourth placed Namungo FC in another epic clash as the former are fighting to avoid relegation.

At the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, KMC will be arms up ready to gun down Tanzania Prisons, while Mwadui will entertain Biashara United in Shinyanga.

At Liti Stadium, hosts Singida United will welcome Kagera Sugar in a match, which United just want to wrap up their season's fixtures as practically, they have already been relegated.

Meanwhile, Mbao FC midfield maestro, Omary Charles has warned Namungo to expect turbulence when they meet today in the Mainland Premier League clash at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

Speaking about his team's preparations at CCM Kirumba Stadium here yesterday, Charles said his team mates are welldrilled and he is confident that they will sweep past their opponents in today's match.

He said they need a victory at any cost because their main target is to crawl away from the relegation zone.

The former Panone FC player said he was impressed with the way his team played in their last four matches against Simba SC, Police Tanzania, JKT Tanzania and Mtibwa Sugar.

Mbao, who are struggling to avoid relegation are placed 19th on the log after gathering 39 points from 36 outings. They have won ten, drawn nine and lost 17 matches.

They have netted 28 and conceded 43goals. He further promised to work hard with his fellow players, so as to help their team to win two remaining league matches, which he believes will help them avoid relegation.