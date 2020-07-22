Tanzania: Dodoma Hotel Investors Eye Five Star Status

INVESTORS in Dodoma Region, who are in hotel industry are now upgrading their facilities to acquire Five Star status after the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism addressed some of their challenges.

That was learnt in an interview with St Gasper Hotel and Conference Centre Manager, Gabriel Mauna, who said that hotel business would improve after the intervention of the ministry to see into it that their services quality advance to a five star level.

The new development comes after Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Mr Constantine Kanyasu, said that there was not even a single hotel that qualifies to be rated in Four or Five Star levels.

Mr Mauna's hotel was recently categorized by the ministry as one of the Inns in Dodoma with a Two Star rating.

The list also included Royal Village Hotel, African Dream and Mesuma Lodge.

"We have improved our services and I am sure that supposing the ministry (read Natural Resources and Tourism) officials visit us today, our hotel would be rated as one of the Three Stars in this location... .they lastly did their assessments sometimes back, when we were improving our services," he pointed out.

However, he was optimistic that their target to acquire a Five Star would come as more people keep on visiting Dodoma and seek their accommodations.

Recently, Mr Kanyasu, while raising statuses of some hotels to Three Star level in Dodoma, welcomed investors to come to the city enmasse.

As of now, there are only three hotels, which qualify to attain a three star status according to the international levels, namely Fantasy Village, Nashera Hotel and New Dodoma Hotel in the city.

Hotel ratings are often used to classify hotels according to their quality, food offered and services which include- entertainment, view, room variations and size as well as additional amenities.

However, Hotels are still independently assessed in their traditional systems and facilities they provide, making their experts classify them in grades as A and B.

In Dodoma according to the recent report, whoever wants to make booking in this category may choose the former at Dodoma Rock Hotel, Johanic Hotel and Munich Hotel.

The list also included Domiya Hotel, ad Summit Hotel, Gold Coins Hotel, Nam Hotel, Dear Mama Hotel and Gift Land Hotel.