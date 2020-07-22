Zimbabwe: Kombi Crash Claims Four in Kwekwe

22 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Four people died on the spot while several others escaped with injuries in the early hours of Monday when the driver of a commuter omnibus they were travelling is believed to have lost control of the vehicle near Tiger Reef in Kwekwe.

While details of what really transpired were still sketchy, police in Midlands confirmed the accident.

"We have heard about the accident and still trying to ascertain what really happened. We are yet to get clear details on what really transpired," Midlands police provincial spokesperson Joel Goko said in an interview.

Witnesses said the driver may have lost control of the vehicle.

"We suspect that the driver might have lost control of the vehicle. It is really difficult to ascertain what transpired as it was still dark," said one witness.

Those who died in the crash are said to be Kwekwe residents.

Redcliff mayor Clayton Masiyatsva told NewZimbabwe.com the dead were coming from Gokwe.

"I have heard that the kombi which was involved in an accident was from Rutendo and it killed four people.

"The accident happened in the early hours of Monday, and the kombi was coming from Gokwe," he said.

The now deceased are said to have travelled to Gokwe to source for maize grain.

"Mostly women due to economic challenges are going to Gokwe in search of maize grain. They are using any sort of transport to travel.

"To avoid detection by police, the kombis travel under the cover of darkness," Masiyatsva said.

Since the inception of the country's lockdown against coronavirus in March this year, government has banned any other public transport except for Zupco.

However, this has not deterred some enterprising transport operators to devise methods of survival.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.