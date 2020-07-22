Nigeria: Police Arrest Headmaster for Allegedly Raping 10-Year-Old Pupil Twice

22 July 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Police Command in Yobe on Tuesday paraded Abubakar Musa, an Assistant Headmaster, for allegedly raping a 10-year-old pupil (name withheld) in Jajere, Fune Local Government Area of the state.

Parading the suspect in Damaturu, the command's Spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, said Musa was with Jajere Central Primary School, in which the victim, a primary five pupil, was schooling.

He said the culprit had canal knowledge of the victim on July 15 and 17.

" Investigation revealed that Musa met her in the market where she sells sachet water.

" He then picked two sachets and left after telling her to meet him in an uncompleted building for her money.

" As soon as she arrived, he took advantage of the situation and had sexual intercourse with her.

" It was also gathered that Musa lured the victim to a-yet-to-be identified place and had canal knowledge of her for the second time.

" We are now working with the victim to identify the second crime scene," Abdulkarim said.

The spokesman said the matter was under investigation and the suspect would soon be charged to court after the investigation.

Responding, Musa, 37, confessed to having sexual intercourse with the victim twice, but said it was the handiwork of devil.

He insisted that he had an affair with the victim with her consent without any threat or force.

" She has been soliciting for money from me on numerous occasions, that was what brought her very close to me.

" It is an unfortunate incident that I regret so much," he said.

