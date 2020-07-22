Tanzania: Mixed Fortunes for Top CCM Cadres

CABINET ministers and other renowned CCM cadres shared mixed fortunes on the closing day of the party's primaries for legislative seats.

CCM's primary elections for parliamentary seats in the October Elections opened on Monday and concluded yesterday.

A number of ministers and deputy ministers had an apparently easy ride in the primaries including the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, who is making his first shot in electoral politics.

Prof Kabudi who launched his political career through presidential seats after the 2015 general elections, scooped a whopping 714 votes, with his closest challengers Mr Kaunda Haji and Dr Chisongera Mussa respectively pocketing 101 and 51 votes.

The Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla, seeking re-election in the Nzega constituency, defeated his opponents after collecting 415 votes, followed by Mr John Dotto who amassed 246 votes.

In Tanga region, the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender Elderly and Children, who was the special Seats MP during the previous, 11th Parliament, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, won the race after gathering 783 votes in Tanga Urban constituency.

Elsewhere, the Minister for Works, Communication and Transport, Engineer Issack Kamwelwe was declared a winner of Katavi constituency after scooping 155 votes, defeating Maganga Kampala, who pocketed 48 votes, while Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade, Engineer Stella Manyanya won Nyasa constituency after collecting 539 votes.

The Deputy Minister of State, President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (TAMISEMI), Mr Josephat Kandege won the Kalambo constituency primary election after scooping 630 votes, defeating by far Ludovick Mwananzila, who managed 53 votes.

Former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Prof Adolf Mkenda won the majority votes in Rombo constituency, Kilimanjaro region with 285 votes against Mr Anthony Mkese's 87.

Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled Mr Antony Mavunde won by a landslide after collecting massive 904 votes out of 1,189 votes casted.

He was followed by Mussa Luhamo, who collected 111 votes, while Robert Mtyani managed 29 votes.

The Deputy Minister of Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development Dr Angelina Mabula won in Ilemela constituency with 502 votes, while in Nyamagana constituency, the outgoing MP, Stanslaus Mabula won by 319 votes against John Nzwalile, who was distant second with 54 votes.

The former Minister of State in the V ice-President's Office Union and Environment January Makamba, who is the outgoing MP for Bumbuli constituency in Tanga, also led the exercise by 680 votes, against 21 votes of the first runner up, Mr Abdulkadir Kaniki.

It was not a serene run for all sitting cabinet ministers, though, as in Kyela constituency, Mbeya region, Minister for Information, Culture Arts and Sports Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, who managed 252 votes lost the race against Mr Ally Kananas, who bagged 502 vote and Hunter Mwakifuna, who came up second with 288 votes.

Also, former Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism Prof Jumanne Maghembe finished second after collecting 130 votes, while Anania Thadayo led the race with a 176 votes haul.

Former First Lady, Mama Salma topped the 21 aspirants in Mchinga constituency after collecting 92 votes out of 421 votes casted. Ahmed Said Mderu came second with 68 votes, while Riziki Lulida (62) and Mohamed Abdulaziz got 52 votes.

In Dodoma, Deo Ndejembi collected 422 votes to top the Chilonwa constituency, followed by Joel Mwaka (99) and V incent Chomola, who collected 63 votes.

In Buchosa constituency, Mwanza region, there was no winner as the former Minister of Agriculture Dr Charles Tizeba and the famous entrepreneur Erick Shigongo tied on 354 votes each, while former Minister for Industry and Trade Charles Mwijage, won the race in Muleba North, bagging 387 votes, ahead of Edward Murungi (135).

In Kawe constituency, Dar es Salaam, it was Mr Furaha Dominic, who won the race after managing 101 votes, followed by Ms Angela Kizigha (85) and the Bishop of Glory of Christ Tanzania Church (GCTC) Josephat Gwajima, who pocketed 79 votes.

The results in Moshi rural constituency, Kilimanjaro region saw Prof Patrick Ndakidemi outshining other candidates after managing 262 votes, followed by Deogratias Mushi (46).

Florent Kyombo led the polls in the Nkenge constituency by 103 votes, outshining the former Kibaha District Commissioner, Ms Asumpta Mshama (93) and outgoing MP Dr Diodorus Kamala emerged the second runner up with 24 votes.

In Nkasi north constituency, Rukwa region a Usevya Secondary teacher Moses Kaegele won the race after pocketing 185 votes, defeating the former MP Deusderius Mipata who fetched 163 votes.

In Biharamulo constituency, Grasmus Sebuyoya emerged victorious with 194 votes, followed by Ezra Chilewesio, who collected 113 votes, while outgoing MP Mr Oscar Mukasa garnered eight votes.

Bukoba Urban constituency saw Masoud Kalumuna declared the winner after scooping a total of 116 votes. Dr Muhaji Kachwamba collected 36 votes, while Dr Anatoli Amani got 17 votes.

Other outgoing MPs who couldn't win the races in the primaries are Prof Norman Sigalla of Makete as he got 89 votes against 116 of Festo Sanga, while the outgoing MP for Mvomero constituency in Morogoro Mr Selemani Sadiq lost to former Regional Commissioner for Katavi and Mbeya, Mr Amos Makala, who got 321 votes against Sadiq 's 231.

Mr Andrew Chenge, who is seeking reelection for Bariadi constituency, in Simiyu region bagged 442 votes, followed by Kundo Mathew, who had 339 total votes, while Dr Rafael Chegeni of Busega, with 209 votes, outshined Dr Titus Kamani on 84 votes.

In Kavuu constituency, the outgoing MP Dr Prudenciana Kikwembe landed 184 votes, defeating Geoffrey Pinda, who got 74 votes, while in Mpanda Urban constituency; Sebastisn Kapufi garnered 379 votes, outshining Evarist Mnyele, who got 34.

In Mpanda Rural constituency, Mr Moshi Kakoso won with 437 votes, defeating Mr Andrew Lusesa, who managed 37 votes, while Mr Deus Sangu topped the race for Kwela constituency on 467 votes, with the outgoing MP, Ignas Malocha, collecting 271.

In Kigoma Urban constituency, Kigoma region, the winner of preliminary votes was Kirumbe Ngenda, with 218 followed by Juma Mwaka who got 44 votes.