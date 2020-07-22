Tanzania: Uncertainty Swirls As Losers Are Left Scratching Heads

AS the dust settles on the ruling party's (CCM) primaries it is crystal clear who the winners and losers are, at least for this stage.

Those who made it through will now be keeping their fingers crossed as they wait for another penultimate round, while the losers on the other hand, will be hoping to give it another shot come 2025.

Nonetheless, with almost three months to go before Tanzanians take to the polls, the buildup to the primaries were nothing short of thriller and sideshows.

While swearing in the newly appointed Regional Commissioners for Dar es Salaam and Manyara in Chamwino last week, President John Pombe Magufuli, who is also CCM's party national chairperson distanced himself from claims that some of those aspiring for elective positions within CCM had been sent by him.

On separate occasions, the party's Secretary General Dr Bashiru Ally and CCM's Publicity and Ideology Secretary Mr Humphrey Polepole cautioned such leaders who had clearly demonstrated their insatiable appetite for leadership within the ruling party.

On his part, the President dared the aspirants to own up their fights as they eyed for elective positions, other than peddling lies that they were on a presidential instructions.

Dr Magufuli went as far as castigating those claiming to be sent by him, saying such people should be considered to be pathological liars, challenging CCM members countrywide to carefully examine them.

It was a mixed fortune for public leaders who quit their positions in q uest of the legislative seats. While a few excelled in the primaries some lost their battles, hopefully... not the war.

One of such faces was flamboyant Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Mr Paul Makonda who sought nomination in the Kigamboni constituency and Manyara Regional Commissioner, Mr Alexander Mnyeti who was aspiring for the Misungwi Parliamentary seat.

The former's quest suffered a stumbling block as he couldn't be endorsed after his dismal performance against former Health Deputy Minister, Dr Faustine Ndugulile.

During the primaries held on Monday, Mr Makonda garnered 122 votes against 190 registered by the medical doctor and outgoing MP, Ndugulile.

It was however a different fate for Mr Mnyeti after he trounced former Home Affairs Minister Mr Charles Kitwanga by registering 406 against 259 that were amassed by Kitwanga.

The lists of aspirants who ditched public offices in search of parliamentary seats but ended up losing in the just ended primaries include former Tabora Regional Commissioner Mr Aggrey Mwanri.

Having impressed Dr Magufuli through his work ethic, Mr Mwanri, who during the fourth phase served as Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office for Regional Administration and Local Government, chose to retire from public office, compelling the President to replace him with someone else.

To the surprise of a large number of political observers, the veteran politician collected nomination forms, as he sought the party's endorsement to represent the Siha constituency.

Nonetheless, it proved not to be an easy walk in the park for the former Arusha District Commissioner as he met his challenge, in the face of Dr Godwin Mollel.

The humorous politician emerged the runner- up to Dr Mollel, albeit by a single vote.

Also not spared by the primaries' results was former Moshi District Commissioner, Mr Kippi Warioba who also relinquished his appointment for an elective position.

A son to the former Tanzania Prime Minister Judge Joseph Warioba, Mr Kippi lost his bid to represent Kawe constituency by losing out to Furaha Dominick Jacob.

The primaries proved a tough ride for new arrivals. Across the country's political divide, some politicians from opposition parties chose to ditch their political outfits for the ruling party in support of the good leadership exhibited by President Magufuli.

For instance, in 2017 former Kigoma South MP (Chadema), David Kafulila decamped to the ruling party only for him to get appointed by President Magufuli as the Songwe Regional Administrative Secretary.

He also q uit the public office in favour of the parliamentary race.

The former legislator entered the fray against fellow aspirants eyeing the party's endorsement to represent the Uvinza constituency, only to bag 64 votes far from the 272 that were registered by former CCM's women wing (UWT) Executive Secretary, Ms Hasna Mwilima.

Youthful politician Patrobas Katambi, who quit the Dodoma district commissioner post, suffered a similar fate after losing his bid to be nominated for Shinyanga Urban constituency.

He managed 12 votes with former Deputy Minister for Energy and Minerals Stephen Masele winning by 152 votes.

Of interest is Joshua Nassari's fast political journey that began on July 7 this year when he joined the ruling party much fanfare.

Mr Nassari whose parliamentary seat on Chadema ticket was stripped off by Speaker Job Ndugai last year, maintained that his crossing over had nothing to do with the upcoming General Election, and that he wasn't eyeing any parliamentary seat.

Two weeks on, the youthful lawmaker collected CCM nominations, attesting that he was willing to secure the party's endorsement to vie for Arumeru East constituency.

Much to his surprise, Mr Nassari's attempts were thwarted by the outgoing area MP, Dr John Pallangyo who raked in a staggering 536 votes against a mere 23 collected by him.

Others who crossed over to the ruling party and relinq uished their posts only to be disappointed in their political quests include former Arusha Mayor Mr Kalist Lazaro, former Chadema Secretary General Dr Vincent Mashinji and David Silinde, who is the former Momba MP.

A long serving CCM cadre, Mr Christopher Ole Sendeka apparently played his political cards well when he decided to q uit his former post as Njombe Regional Commissioner.

He sought nomination for the Simanjiro seat and successfully defeated James Ole Milya, who also crossed from Chadema to CCM, by collecting 305 votes against Milya's 15.

Things went astray too for Julius Kalanga in his bid to seek nomination to vie for Monduli parliamentary seat.

Mr Kalanga, who ditched Chadema to join the ruling party, collected 162 votes only against the winner - Mr Fredrick Lowassa- who collected 244 votes.

Ms Paulina Gekul, a former Chadema cadre who crossed to CCM, also lost her bid to Ester Mahawe. Ms Gekul collected 61 votes against Ms Mahawe's 91.

Mr Kisyeri Chambili emerged second after collecting 77 votes.