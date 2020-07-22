Liberia: Concern Citizens of Sinoe Want Sen. Teahjay Resign - Express Disappointment in His Admission to Corruption

Monrovia — A group, under the banner Concerned Citizens of Sinoe County, has expressed disenchantment in the county lawmaker, Senator J. Milton Teahjay, after hearing him allegedly confessing on audio where he is admitting to trading confirmation for the job.

The group, through its spokesperson Matthew Deljay, told FrontPageAfrica that Senator Teahjay's admittance to bargaining with a nominee of the National Elections Commissions, Cllr. A. Ndubusi Nwabudike, has brought Sinoe County to total disrepute and he should resign his position.

"The people of Sinoe [County] are disappointed and hurt to have heard Senator Teahjay in the audio saying that he did not receive money in cash as per tradition but to confirm nominee on the basis of offering slots to his boys," Deljay said.

"A senator should be someone who should serve as a role model, but this Senator, who has been blowing the whistle that Superintendent Lee Nagbe Chea is unqualified, is the same Senator named in a dirty deed."

Deljay's assertion follows a report in which Senator Teahjay, in an audio recording, told FrontPageAfrica that the heads of various Senate committees often enter into agreements with presidential nominees to secure jobs in the ministries and agencies they were appointed to for legislative hires.

Teahjay allegedly said he has a tradition of informing presidential appointees that "we are the ones giving them the job," and if their nomination is successful, they should hire one or two people he may recommend.

Senator Teahjay allegedly said in the audio: "I tell them the truth that we are the ones giving them the job," he said. "If we do not, they will not get the job. So, by God's grace, if we succeed in confirming them, they will have to help me with one or two names in their agency. That corruption pa, I get it. I cannot lie because that's how young people working with me can survive. I do not run the country and ministries."

Reacting, Deljay called on the Senate leadership to investigate Senator Teahjay for also "indicting them to bargain with nominees," which he said was stated in the audio and take further action against him.

"I think [for] those young people who are behind him, it's not a good lesson for them and the senate needs to go beyond its action [by] suspending him," Deljay asserted.

Deljay said instead of the Sinoe County Senator being honest to resign his post, "he is putting up defense, by issuing a lawsuit" against FrontPageAfrica for "unleashing his hidden deeds."

Deljay argued that it is "shameful" for Senator Teahjay to issue a lawsuit against the news outlet, when in fact, the statement in the audio is "from his own mouth."

He furthered that it was important that FPA unearth the "corruption saga" that would serve as a deterrent to other young people of the county.

"I think the Senate leadership needs to investigate Senator Teahjay, because he said it's a tradition - a statement which has indicted other senators.

According to him, Senator Teahjay's admission in the audio suggests that the electoral process is not only being run by the NEC, but it is also controlled by those at the Legislature.

Deljay, at the same time, wants Senator Tealjay to explain to his constituents his alleged admission to corruption while at the Capitol.

The Concerned Citizens of Sinoe Spokesperson, who is also the Communications Officer of Sinoe County Superintendent, alleged that Senator Teahjay is always preaching equity in the county but he is linked to the corruption that has shocked the county.