Nigeria: Govt, States Urged to Support Recycling Waste, Save Environment

22 July 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan

The Federal and State Governments have been urged to support recycling companies with innovative technology to combat waste that are causing flooding and other environmental challenges to the environments.

A Climatologist, Nuruddeen Bello, who observed that the amount of trash in Nigeria was astonishingly increasing, said all hands must be on deck to save lives, aquatic animals and living organisms against the threat of air and water pollutions due to irrational human activities.

Bello spoke during an interactive session with the Global Youth Climate Action Initiative also known as Climate Action Group in Kaduna.

He said problems of climate change needed to be addressed to save mankind and other living organisms from increasing threat caused by high temperature, new diseases, and ecological challenges.

"All environmental NGOs and CSOs including volunteers should carry out more campaigns to rural areas and residents along industrial areas to save them from hazardous chemicals they inhale daily in the area," he said.

Bello, the Director of a Non-Governmental Organization, African Climate Reporters, said that desertification, deforestation and soil erosions were on the increase particularly in the northern part of the country due to high demand on firewood, charcoal and the extraction of rocks for buildings.

He said his organization had organized annual scientific and climate change conference for West African Journalists and scientists where they were trained on reporting climate change, sciences and general ecology.

According to him, this year's edition will take place in August in Kaduna, but only journalists and scientists from Nigeria would attend due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Public Relations Officer of Climate Action Group, Kaduna office, Ismail Sani, expressed delight meeting with African Climate Reporters for the first time.

He said his organization has been involved with lots of activities like educating, enlightening and informing the public on issues related to climate change and tree planting campaigns in the state.

"We carried out advocacy to agencies concerned for support in form of raising more awareness to both rural and urban settlers across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state," he said.

He urged women to embrace renewable energy for cooking so as to reduce the number of death due to smoke from firewood or charcoals.

The two organizations at the end of the meeting agreed to partner on sensitizing the general public on health implications of environmental pollutions, climate change and on ways to avert flooding.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.