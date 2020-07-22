South Africa: Brackendowns SAPS Temporarily Closed Due to Covid-19 Related Incident

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Gauteng

GAUTENG - All communities serviced by Brackendowns Police Station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed due to the Covid-19 related incident.

The Community Service Centre will be operating from the Bracken Park Community Hall, corner of Hennie Alberts and JG Strydom Streets, Albertsdal, Brackendowns.

The Community will be informed as soon as the Station is operational again.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

The Acting Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Mateisi can be contacted on 082 319 9794.

The Commander for Visible Policing (VISPOL), Lieutenant Colonel Hutchons can be contacted on 082 461 3539 or 083 776 1331.

Communication officer: Sergeant Lindi Moloi stationed at Brackendowns SAPS on 084 861 2004