South Africa: Hartebeeskop Police Station Temporarily Closed for Covid-19 Decontamination

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Mpumalanga

NELSPRUIT - All communities serviced by the Hartebeeskop Police Station, are advised that this police station will be temporarily closed due to a member who has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now be operating from Enikwakuyengwa Tribal Office Hall.

To access the station, the community should call 072 6567 646 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly.

The telephone lines at Hartebeeskop Police Station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the temporary closure. However, service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Friday, 24 July 2020.

The SAPS management in Mpumalanga apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Acting Station Commander, Captain Phillemon Thela can also be contacted on this number 082 494 3156.