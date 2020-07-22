South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Shocked Over Allegations of Theft Levelled Against a Government Official

press release

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Mpumalanga

NELSPRUIT - The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has learned with great shock over allegations levelled against 46-year-old Dingani Johnson Ngwenyama who is a government official. Ngwenyama appeared in the Mhala Magistrate's Court today, 21 July 2020 on charges of theft.

Ngwenyama's court appearance stems from allegations that he was involved in transferring a lump sum of money meant for his cousin's widow as well as her children into his bank account after his cousin's death. According to the information at police disposal, Ngwenyama's cousin passed on in 2007 and he (Ngwenyama) volunteered to assist his late cousin's wife to claim for her husband's money and invest it in an insurance company to which she agreed.

The theft was uncovered when the deceased's wife called the insurance company for the pay out and was told that there was no money investment made on her behalf. She was then advised to check with her bank and they in turn informed her that the money amounting to about R370 000 was allegedly transferred into Ngwenyama's personal account instead.

She immediately reported the matter to the police who registered a case of theft and Ngwenyama was swiftly arrested yesterday, 20 July 2020.

During his court appearance, Ngwenyama was granted a bail of R10 000 and his case was postponed to 31 August 2020, for further investigation.

General Zuma said that what happened to the woman is heart breaking and requested families as well as the community not to take an advantage of the vulnerable.