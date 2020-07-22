South Africa: Missing Person Sought By Kimberley Police

21 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Northern Cape

KIMBERLEY - Police are requesting assistance from the public in tracing a 29-year-old woman named Sarah Opong, who is reportedly missing and was last seen on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 at about 09h00.

Sarah is a citizen of Ghana, she was visiting a friend of hers, when she went missing and was reportedly last seen in town where she was doing shopping and never returned.

Anyone who have seen her or know about her whereabouts is requested to contact Warrant Officer Markgraf of Kimberley Detective on 078 047 4434 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.