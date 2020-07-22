South Africa: Missing Person Sought By Kimberley Police

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Northern Cape

KIMBERLEY - Police are requesting assistance from the public in tracing a 29-year-old woman named Sarah Opong, who is reportedly missing and was last seen on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 at about 09h00.

Sarah is a citizen of Ghana, she was visiting a friend of hers, when she went missing and was reportedly last seen in town where she was doing shopping and never returned.

Anyone who have seen her or know about her whereabouts is requested to contact Warrant Officer Markgraf of Kimberley Detective on 078 047 4434 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.