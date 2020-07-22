South Africa: Swift Arrest of Alleged Murder Suspect

21 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Eastern Cape

OR TAMBO DISTRICT - A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Flagstaff police following a murder of a 32-year-old man at Flagstaff CBD today at about 12h30.

It is alleged that the deceased was standing outside a local shop when he was shot and killed by the suspect who afterwards fled on foot and boarded a taxi. Members immediately followed the taxi and stopped it at Sibololo locality. The suspect was arrested and was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with five (05) rounds of ammunition. He will appear before Flagstaff Magistrate's Court soon and the firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing.

The District Commissioner Major General David Kanuka lauded the members for the swift arrest of the suspect.

Read the original article on SAPS.

