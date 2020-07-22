South Africa: Three Police Stations Temporarily Closed for Covid-19 Decontamination

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Limpopo

POLOKWANE - All community members that are serviced by the Thabazimbi and Tuinplaas police stations in the Waterberg District and Groblersdal Police Station in the Sekhukhune District are advised that these police stations have been temporarily closed for decontamination process after some of their members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Temporary arrangements for the provision of policing services have been made as follows:

Groblersdal: Services will be rendered at the old Trauma Center within station premises. The CSC number to call is 0798901645.

Thabazimbi: Services will be accessed from a mobile Community Service Center in front of the Police station. The CSC number to call is 079 890 8759 and Station Commander at 082 565 7969

Tuinplaas: Services will be rendered from the Court Hall which is adjacent to the Police Station. The CSC number to call is 0798907149 and *Station Commander 0824692579

The telephone lines at Groblersdal, Thabazimbi and Tuinplaas police stations will not be accessible for the duration of the temporary closure. Members of the community from the affected station precincts are advised to use 10111 for emergencies and the numbers that have been provided above for all other complaints.

All three Police stations will be fully operational on Friday 24 July 2020.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.