Mauritius: Australia Will Continue to Support Mauritius in Developing the Blue Economy

22 July 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

'Australia, having developed considerable expertise in blue economy, will continue to offer its support so that Mauritius can further develop this priority sector.' This statement was made by the outgoing High Commissioner of Australia to Mauritius, Ms Jenny Dee, following her farewell call on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, yesterday, at the New Treasury Building, in Port Louis.

Ms Dee highlighted that the meeting with the Prime Minister was cordial and productive, and that discussions focused on the strong cooperation between the two countries in several areas. These included the partnerships in: education and research so as to support Mauritius' agenda of being a transnational education hub; the blue economy, namely, in research, fisheries and aquaculture; and gender equality.

Australia and Mauritius, she pointed out, have a shared agenda of promoting gender equality, and supporting women leadership and entrepreneurship. In this respect, the Australian High Commission has supported several programmes to promote female entrepreneurship and to address the scourge of gender-based violence, which is problematic for both countries. In addition, the Australian Government supported, through various partners in Mauritius, the setting up of the Domestic Violence Observatory, and shared experiences in the Perpetrator's Rehabilitation Programme.

Furthermore, Ms Dee recalled that she had a warm and welcoming experience during her three years spent in Mauritius. 'There is a great diversity in Mauritius, which is a vibrant democracy, and I was also struck by the beauty and diversity of the inner landscape of your island', she concluded.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.