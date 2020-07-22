Algeria: Commercial Activities to Be Equipped With Electronic Payment Terminals Defined

Algiers — The commercial activities which will be provided "soon" with Electronic Payment Terminals (TPE) have been defined Tuesday, said the ministry of Commerce which announced the creation of a joint technical committee with a view to encouraging their use.

The activities has been defined as part of an agreement reached as minister of Commerce, Kemel Rezig, Minister of Post and Telecommunications Brahim Boumzar, Deputy Minister for External Commerce, and Deputy Minister to the Premier for Start-ups, Yacine Walid held a working meeting, said the same source.