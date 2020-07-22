Malawi: Six Jailed 6 Years for Possessing Pangolin

22 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Sarah Munthali

Mchinji Magistrate's Court has sentenced six people to six years imprisonment each for being found in possession of a pangolin.

The six are Chifundo Moses, 23, David Njanji, 32, Chitenje Kwenda, 58, Moses Issa, 35, Bicycle Banda, 27, and Chisomo Banda, 20.

The court learned through State prosecutor Eugino Yotamu that on January 30 this year police got information that some people were selling a pangolin at Guillime Trading Centre.

In his submission, Yotanu said the six deserved a stiff punishment as the offence was organised and it endangered wildlife in the country.

