Malawi: Exit Tukula, Enters Chiusiwa As New Malawi Assets Declaration Director

22 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament has hired social scientist Micheal Chiusiwa as the new Director of Public Officers' Declaration of Assets (the directorate), replacing lawyer Christopher Tukula whose contract expires next month.

Chiusiwa was serving as the assets directorate deputy director.

His appointment to the directorate -which will be responsible for receiving and verifying declarations of assets of public officers, including the President and members of Parliament (MPs) -was made after successfully convincing PAC in interviews which were held on June 21 .

"Chiusiwa was the successful candidate following interviews with PAC and has been appointed the new director," said the directorate's spokesperson Tiyamike Phiri.

The office of the assets directorate director has been pegged at Grade D which, according to our findings in the public service regulations, is almost equivalent to that of Supreme Court judge.

Among his duties, Chiusiwa would be tasked with annually gazetting names of officers who have declared their assets.

Chiusiwa holds a master of science in public policy degree obtained from the University of Bristol, England; and a bachelor of social science degree obtained at Chancellor College, University of Malawi.

He started his career as foreign service officer responsible for political affairs in the Ministrry if Foreign Affairs before joining Parliament in 2002 a a committee clerk.

Before his appointment as first deputy director of the directorate, Chiusiwa was head of Parliamentrat Comkittee System, an oversight organ of the National Assembly.

PAC is yet to hire the deputy director, who will be in grade E, which is equivalent to the position of High Court judge.

