South Africa: SA's Coronavirus Cases Rises By 8170

22 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has 381 798 confirmed COVID-19 cases, after 8 170 new cases were identified on Tuesday.

"Regrettably, we report 195 new COVID-19-related deaths. This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 5 368.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased," said the Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 536 921 with 31 275 new tests conducted since the last report.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 208 144 which translates to a recovery rate of 54%.

Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za.

