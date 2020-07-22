South Africa: Border Management Authority Bill Signed Into Law

22 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Border Management Authority Bill of 2020 into law.

The new legislation came into effect on Tuesday 21 July 2020.

The legislation addresses a need identified by government and diverse stakeholders in the economy for an integrated and well-coordinated border management service.

This is to secure travel and legitimate trade in accordance with the Constitution, and international and domestic law.

Presidential spokesperson, Khusela Diko said the new Border Management Authority bill, as an objective of the Act, replaces the current challenge of different agencies and organs of government all playing different roles in managing aspects of border control.

"The new law provides for the establishment, organisation, regulation, functions and control of the Border Management Authority, the appointment of its Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners and officials. The law also provides for their terms of office, conditions of service and functions and powers," she said on Tuesday.

Diko said the integrated Authority will contribute to the socio-economic development of the Republic and ensure effective and efficient border law enforcement functions at ports of entry and borders.

"Furthermore, the law provides for the establishment of an Inter-Ministerial Consultative Committee, Border Technical Committee and advisory committees; for the review or appeal of decisions of officers, and the definition of certain things offences and the levying of penalties," Diko said in a statement.

The legislation therefore contributes to the security of the country and the integrity and ease of trade and the general movement of persons and goods in and out of the country, she added.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

