Sudan: Dozens Killed in Tribal Clashes in South Kordofan Capital

22 July 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kadugli — Dozens were killed and many others injured in tribal fighting that erupted in Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, yesterday.

The fighting that continued throughout the day in the Kalba and Merta residential districts caused great fear in the town. Government buildings and markets were closed, and most people did not leave their homes, a listener reported from Kadugli.

The clashes erupted following the killing of two people in the area of Saraf Ed Dei, north of Kadugli, by gunmen on Monday.

The total number of dead and wounded is not yet known exactly, the listener said. Other sources told Radio Dabanga from Kadugli that at least four people were killed in the early morning.

Heavy fighting continued throughout the day. In the evening shooting was still heard in Kalba district.

Members of the Forces for Freedom and Change and other activists in Kadugli demand the dismissal of the acting military governor because of his failure to stop the increasing insecurity in South Kordofan. They warned of the danger of the deteriorating situation on peace coexistence in the region and called for "firm measures to stop this chaos".

The past few months, South Kordofan, and in particular the area of Kadugli, witnessed an increase in violent incidents and (tribal) clashes.

Last Thursday, three people, among them a Sudanese civilian working for the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (Unisfa), were shot dead in two separate incidents in Kadugli.

Reportedly, members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are also involved in attacks on civilians in the area. Displaced living in Tello camp in the southern part of Kadugli were repeatedly assaulted and robbed by RSF troops in May. At least 4,000 families were forced to flee.

