Rwanda: Huye - Twenty Genocide Victims Exhumed From Primary School

Remains of twenty Genocide victims were on Monday, July 21, excavated from a playground of Muhororo primary school located in Ruhashya sector, Huye district.

The bodies were identified on Saturday, July 18, but the exercise was completed yesterday on July 21, 2020.

Ange Sebutege, the Mayor of Huye District, told The New Time that, "Plumbers were looking for a channel of water supply they can use in that region, and as they were digging, they found the remains of genocide victims in there."

He added that the primary school was a roadblock during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

Basing on information from citizens and collaboration of the umbrella body of genocide survivors, Ibuka, the mayor hopes that coordinated efforts will lead to more victims, if any, being exhumed and given a decent burial.

Professor Jean-Pierre Dusingizemungu, the president of the umbrella body of genocide survivors (IBUKA) said different authorities have established ways for people to give information on the relocation of some victims so that they are given a dignified burial but some people still resist.

"There is nothing that ever relieves a survivor as burying their loved one, that is why we have established ways through which people can give information about places where we can find genocide victims, even anonymously, but people are not really responding to that", he told The New Times in an interview.

"However, genocide survivors should not remain depressed because they did not bury their loved ones, as there are some victims who will never be found, I am sorry to say. Those thrown in rivers like Nyabarongo and Akagera per day."

