Uganda: Bobi Wine Unveils New Political Party

22 July 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Derrick Wandera

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has launched a new political party, National Unity Platform (NUP) ahead of 2021 polls.

The party whose symbol is an umbrella said Wednesday that it will soon reveal its leaders in the various positions.

As the new party president, Bobi Wine who is aspiring to contest in the 2021 presidential elections on Wednesday said, "We are now a political party and are answering all the questions of those who have been asking about where we fall as an entity."

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.