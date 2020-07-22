Kenya: Fear Grips Nyeri Residents After 12 Medics Test Positive for Covid-19

Nyeri — The confirmation of twelve COVID-19 cases among medical practitioners at a private facility in Nyeri has triggered panic among residents frequenting healthcare centres in the county over the possibility of doctor-patient transmissions.

Medical personnel in Nyeri county are equally on high alert following the reports which emerged on Tuesday.

Nyeri county has so far recorded forty-seven cases of the disease out of which eleven asymptomatic patients having recovered.

Confirming the new development while launching a community health workers programme aimed at curbing community transmissions at grassroot level, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga said the infected medical officers include doctors and their interns tested within 24 hours lapsing on Monday.

"I want to say that as a county we are alarmed by the fast community transmission so far our numbers continue to increase day by day. I am calling on Nyerians to be careful as we move to increased cases," said Kahiga.

He said that majority of residents are ignoring regulations set by the ministry of health a factor he attributed the surge in new infections to.

The county has enlisted over two thousand health volunteers who will be visiting villages to sensitize residents on the disease and preventive measures to avoid contracting the virus.