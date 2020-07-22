Kenya: Fear Grips Nyeri Residents After 12 Medics Test Positive for Covid-19

21 July 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Josphat Mwangi

Nyeri — The confirmation of twelve COVID-19 cases among medical practitioners at a private facility in Nyeri has triggered panic among residents frequenting healthcare centres in the county over the possibility of doctor-patient transmissions.

Medical personnel in Nyeri county are equally on high alert following the reports which emerged on Tuesday.

Nyeri county has so far recorded forty-seven cases of the disease out of which eleven asymptomatic patients having recovered.

Confirming the new development while launching a community health workers programme aimed at curbing community transmissions at grassroot level, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga said the infected medical officers include doctors and their interns tested within 24 hours lapsing on Monday.

"I want to say that as a county we are alarmed by the fast community transmission so far our numbers continue to increase day by day. I am calling on Nyerians to be careful as we move to increased cases," said Kahiga.

He said that majority of residents are ignoring regulations set by the ministry of health a factor he attributed the surge in new infections to.

The county has enlisted over two thousand health volunteers who will be visiting villages to sensitize residents on the disease and preventive measures to avoid contracting the virus.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.