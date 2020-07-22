Namibia: SA Loan From the IMF to Be Discussed Next Week

22 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

The International Monetary Fund has set aside 27 July to discuss South Africa's request for a N$70 billion loan.

This is as per the fund's meeting calendar, showing the request for 'Purchase Under the Rapid Financing Instrument' for South Africa will be considered next Monday.

Feeling the Covid-19 pinch, neighbouring South Africa had approached the fund late in May.

Early in June the Fund and the South African government were negotiating for a facility of N$70 billion (US$4,2 billion).

According to several reports, Africans are normally worried when an economy gives in to IMF loans, which is considered by some states as being lured to a slippery submission slope.

Analysts have, however, dispelled this fear, saying though it can happen and is common for the IMF to add strict conditions to loans, the current offering under the Covid-19 emergency financial assistance programme is flexible.

"This should not be seen as taboo or some sort of loss of sovereignty, but rather a service that the nations have paid for and wish to utilise," Cirrus Capital's Rowland Brown said last month.

Namibia has been a member of the IMF since September 1990.

After 30 years of being a member, Namibia has no outstanding purchases or loan transactions with the Fund, nor are there any financial arrangements in place, according to the IMF.

Brown said Namibia, carrying a very huge budget deficit this year, could benefit from the extremely attractive loan terms presented by the IMF.

Read the original article on Namibian.

