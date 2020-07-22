Namibia: Big Promises On Marenica Uranium EPL

Namibian Stock Exchange-listed Marenica Energy Limited has announced what could potentially be the most significant uranium discovery in Namibia since the Husab uranium deposit in 2008.

In an announcement made on the exchange news platform yesterday, the company said with the use of technology, it only cost the company around N$1,2 million to make the discovery - drilling at least 130 holes.

The discovery was made on their Hirabeb exclusive prospecting licence - EPL 7278, which they were awarded around May last year.

Last year May, in The Namibian reported that Marenica had been given four additional exclusive prospecting licences (EPLs) to explore for uranium in the Namib Desert - their ground position then was around 308 square kilometres in the Erongo region's recognised uranium mining area.

This is the same area which is home to several world-class uranium mines, such as Langer Heinrich and Rössing Uranium.

The company had applied for nine new EPLs in the Namib, and if all were to be approved, Marenica would have the most significant uranium landholding in Namibia.

In the announcement, Marenica said it has been targeting surficial uranium located in near surface historical river systems in which uranium has been deposited and has identified a network of these places covering a distance of over 36 kilometres.

"Uranium mineralisation has been intersected over a distance of 30 kilometres," the company said.

Murray Hill, the company's managing director, said the discovery was made in an area not previously explored using modern exploration techniques.

"In our view, this is potentially the most significant new uranium discovery in Namibia since Extract Resources discovered Husab in 2008, which is expected to be the second largest uranium mine in the world," he said.

The company said the distribution of mineralisation identified in this initial, wide spaced, exploration was encouraging and only begins to indicate the potential of this tenement.

It added that the geological team is still busy analysing exploration results and planning the next stage of exploration.

Marenica is listed on the NSX's DevX (Development Capital Board) and the Australian Stock Exchange. The share price in May last year was at 10 cents per share, and closed at 74 cents per share on Monday.