Sierra Leone: Murder Matter Lessens to Manslaughter

Justice Alhaji Momoh Jah Stevens yesterday granted an application from State lawyer Janeh B. Kamara for the murder charge against Allarine Billor Bah (Alias Allah blessed) to be reduced to manslaughter.

Bah was before the court for allegedly murdering one Sheriff Jalloh in the Western Area Urban on 20th February, 2019.

After the charge was reduced to manslaughter, it was read to him again but he pleaded not guilty.

State Prosecutor, J.B. Kamara made the application pursuant to Section 148(1) of the Criminal Procedure Act No.32 of 1965.

The prosecutor further applied that jurors be dismissed from the trial because the charge has been modified to manslaughter.

The judge has ordered the state prosecutor to come with their witness(s) in the next adjourned date 28th July, 2020

In a related matter, the state lawyer J.B. Kamara has closed and ongoing matter of sexually penetration before Justice Stevens

State Prosecution J.B. Kamara has alleged that the accused Osman Dumbuya between 1st October 2017 and 19th of November 2017 at 97 circular Road in Freetown sexually penetrated a child below the age of eighteen years to wit 10 years.

Meanwhile, Dumbuya's lawyer has informed that court that on the next adjourned that his client would take the witness stand and explained his own side of the story.

The matter has been adjourned to 28th July 2020 for further hearings.