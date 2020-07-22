Namibia: Ennio Hamutenya Turns Talents to Writing

Namibian personality and hat designer Ennio Hamutenya celebrated turning 23 last Thursday with friends and family at a lavish book launch, marking his maiden voyage as an author.

His book, titled 'Not the Norm', is a collection of lessons he has learnt over his short life, which range from understanding the shortfalls of public perception, learning to accept oneself, and the importance of staying away from recreational drugs.

At the launch, Hamutenya described the conditions that led him down the path of penning his first book, and said he was inspired by a desire to help society see that some of the things we find normal may not be so after all.

"I hope the book somehow impacts people's lives. Whether they agree with me or not, I hope it has an effect in some way."

Though he never intended to become a published author so soon in his life, Hamutenya says he had been plagued by a concern for society for long, and once he started putting his thoughts down, he saw it was the right thing to do for himself and young Namibians.

"I want this book to be part of this world and our society as a sort of guide for the youth."

The book highlights many scenarios in life that Hamutenya thinks should change, like his insistence that we should respect ourselves first before other people, and how children should grow up competing with themselves only.

What makes 'Not the Norm' stand out is the collection of unfiltered thoughts of a man who enjoys observing the world.

He himself proudly states that the copy saw no editor or proof reader, as a way to further drive home his point that our dreams are well within our reach.

"This book is not perfect, this book has not been edited or proofread ... I'm saying this because I know a lot of people nowadays fear they themselves may not have the ability to write a book. There is no specific way of writing your book. You need your thoughts, paper and pen or a computer - and you yourself can become an author," he writes in the final pages of the book.

Hamutenya's brand, formerly known as Lord EMH, has interest in several fields.

He designs and sells luxury hats with signature burn marks on the rim named after himself, while last year he was part of bringing South African hip-hop artist AKA to Namibia for the Pop Up Festival.

'Not the Norm' is available at Exclusive Books, on Amazon Kindle and on Apple Books.