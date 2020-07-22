Namibia: MTC Ends NPL Relationship

MTC on Tuesday announced that it had terminated its 19-year relationship with the Namibia Premier League, following its expulsion by the Namibia Football Association.

MTC spokesman Tim Ekandjo said their relationship had started in 2002 and since then they had invested about N$160 million in the NPL.

"MTC is only 25 years old this year and for 19 of those 25 years we have invested in the MTC Namibia Premier League and we are of course very proud of that investment. It has seen various players developing into professionals, even those who could not make it outside the country, because they could ply their trade within the country and support their families," he said.

In March this year, MTC announced that it would not renew its relationship with the NPL once its three-year agreement came to an end, but that it will continue to hold the NPL budget till the end of the MTC financial year in September, and should the league not resume before then, the NPL will forfeit its budget.

"The season was supposed to end in May, but you know as well as I do that that season has not even started yet. However, we have committed to keeping N$15 950 000 available until the end of September, which is the end of our financial year. Even though the season was supposed to end at the end of May, we've given the NPL and the leadership in football four more months to try and start the league," Ekandjo said.

"However, over the weekend we were informed that the NPL was expelled and therefore is not a member of the NFA anymore. As a result of that expulsion, all the contractual obligations that we had with them became null and void, and therefore the N$15 950 000, which we have, not contractually, but by ourselves, extended to the NPL to hold until the end of September, therefore forfeits with immediate effect, because that entity does not exist anymore," he added.

Ekandjo said they remained committed to football in Namibia.

"Now that we are done with the NPL we will continue to remain committed to football - we've announced the Dr Hage Geingob Cup and we've also committed to the NFA Cup for the next three years as well as the Hopsol Youth League," he said.

Ekandjo warned that the NFA not to drag its feet with the proposed NFA Cup.

"The NFA Cup, by virtue of there being no league obviously remains in limbo. How the football authorities are going to sort that out is their business, we are just the sponsor, but normally for the NFA Cup, it's the first and second divisions and the Premier League teams that participate. Once we finalise the agreement with the NFA we will keep them to a certain date on which this cup must start, but if it does not start, we will not drag our feet with football anymore, like we've done in the past," he said.

"There are a lot of sport codes that are in dire need of money, so once we finalise that agreement we will keep them to a certain date and if they cannot start the NFA Cup by a reasonable date, we will review our decision," he added.

Ekandjo said it was a sad day for football in Namibia.

"MTC and NPL shared a rich history over many years, and seeing it going down the drain in this manner is rather disappointing and a decision the leadership of football will have to live with," he said.