Namibia: Cricket Namibia Refocuses for 2021

Cricket Namibia has reacted with disappointment to the postponement of the T20 World Cup but reset its focus to a busy 2021.

The International Cricket Council on Monday announced that the T20 World Cup which was due to take place in Australia in October had been postponed due to Covid-19 to October 2021, with the final due to take place on 14 November next year.

Namibia which had qualified for a cricket world cup for the first time in 17 years had been hard at work preparing and Cricket Namibia CEO Johan Muller acknowledged that the postponement was a big disappointment.

"It's obviously a big disappointment, but we were also prepared for it because of the Covid 19 situation. The players had been training till now and preparing as if the World Cup would go ahead, so it's quite an emotional thing for them and a huge disappointment because they have been working so hard," he said.

"We will now just prepare for our tour to UAE in December and reschedule our tours that have been postponed this year. The United States tour to Namibia in September for the Cricket World Cup League 2 series could not go ahead due to the high number of Covid-19 cases in the US, so we will have to reschedule that for next year," he added.

Two other tournaments in the League 2 series that Namibia was supposed to compete in - against Scotland and Nepal in Windhoek in April, and against the same nations in Scotland in July, have also been postponed and will have to be rescheduled for next year.

Namibia's national coach, Pierre de Bruyn said they had expected the postponement.

"It was expected and I think we made peace with it a month or so ago, looking at the Corona spikes around the world and 16 countries getting in to Australia was just not going to be practical," he said.

"We were all very excited for this year, we had 20 ODI's (One Day Internationals) lined up on the calendar, we had the T20 World Cup, we had T20 tournaments in Windhoek, as well as the Netherlands tour, and it's just gone, it has absolutely vanished. But we are living through a pandemic, it's an awful time and we just need to make peace with 2020," he added.

De Bruyn said they would now refocus and prepare for a busy period over the next two years.

"We need to change our mindset now, and prepare for 2021 which will be a very busy year. But for me, 2022 will also be an extremely important year because the next T20 World Cup qualifier will be held then, while I can see some of our Cricket World League matches will also move to 2022," he said.

"But we as Cricket Namibia, we will be very active in our planning for the year in local cricket to make sure that we still achieve our goals. This is perhaps a good time to dig deep into our pathway for cricket and design a couple of extra local competitions in different formats, but we can't sit still and watch this year go by, we need to be dynamic and proactive in our thinking and we will be," he added.

"So we'll have to wait a little bit for the World Cup, but it gives us more time to plan and strategise and more preparation going into that World Cup next year," he said.